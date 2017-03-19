Grizzlies' Parsons expected to miss remainder of season Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mJH20R MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons will undergo knee surgery Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

