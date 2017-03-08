D'Antoni seeks 500th victory as Rockets visit Bulls
With 499 career victories, Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni is on the verge of becoming the 30th coach in NBA history to join the 500-win club. Yet D'Antoni is focused on a different statistic as the Rockets prepare to visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
