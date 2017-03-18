Damian Lillard scores 27 as Trail Bla...

Damian Lillard scores 27 as Trail Blazers start fast, top Hawks 113-97

15 hrs ago

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took control with a dominant opening quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-97 on Saturday night. C.J. McCollum had 22 points and Allen Crabbe added 16 for Portland, which raced out to a 17-3 lead and never trailed.

