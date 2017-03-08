Celtics back on track with victory ov...

Celtics back on track with victory over Golden State

11 hrs ago

The Boston Celtics got back to winning ways in the NBA with a 99-86 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics had lost their last two games but Isaiah Thomas' 25-point haul helped them keep up the pressure on Eastern Conference leaders the Cleveland Cavaliers.

