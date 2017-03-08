Blogtable: Does Kawhi Have A Shot At The MVP?
In a season filled with triple-doubles and other sexy offensive stats, does a two-way star Kawhi Leonard have any chance at MVP? David Aldridge : They do have League Pass where y'all come up with these questions, right? Then you saw Leonard's go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute Monday against Houston, followed immediately by his chasedown block of James Harden. That's all proponents of KL4MVP need to show, on a loop, the rest of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC