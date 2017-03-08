Blogtable: Does Kawhi Have A Shot At ...

Blogtable: Does Kawhi Have A Shot At The MVP?

In a season filled with triple-doubles and other sexy offensive stats, does a two-way star Kawhi Leonard have any chance at MVP? David Aldridge : They do have League Pass where y'all come up with these questions, right? Then you saw Leonard's go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute Monday against Houston, followed immediately by his chasedown block of James Harden. That's all proponents of KL4MVP need to show, on a loop, the rest of the season.

