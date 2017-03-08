Austin Rivers has 20 points, Clippers top Grizzlies 114-98
Austin Rivers scored 20 points, and Chris Paul added 19 points and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 114-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The Clippers solidified their hold on the fifth seed in the Western Conference, while Memphis continued a skid that has reached four straight.
