Another injury setback for Chandler Parsons
The rumbling started about an hour before the scheduled tip of the Memphis Grizzlies ' Monday night meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee, and came to us courtesy of Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: Sure enough, the team confirmed just 10 minutes later that Chandler Parsons had been put back on the shelf after being "diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee" - which is not the knee on which he'd had operations in each of the past two years - and that the 28-year-old forward "will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action." "To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC