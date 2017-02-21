Winners and Losers: NBA trade edition

Winners and Losers: NBA trade edition

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry passes to center Jonas Valanciunas past Charlotte Hornets centre Frank Kaminsky during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Toronto. Year after year the NBA trade deadline consistently provides diehard NBA fans entertainment as their favorite franchise change for better or for worse, and the landscape of the league for the future is permanently altered.

