Wiltjer-led RGV Vipers beat Texas Legends, spoil Avila's return to Valley
Rio Grande Valley forward Kyle Wiltjer found his shooting touch in the third quarter when he scored 23 points as the Vipers erased a four-point halftime deficit en route to a 141-133 victory over the Texas Legends. The Legends went to the intermission ahead 77-73 before the Vipers outscored their guests 39-20 in the third quarter, during which they built an 18-point lead.
