What the hell is wrong with everyone?

Here are the major Sixers stories of 2017, as I see them: 1) The already amazing Joel Embiid showed he was even more amazing than we thought, and is still improving; he's gone from "will probably be an elite NBA player" to "has a serious chance to be one of the greatest players of all time." 2) Nerlens Noel demonstrated that he is an above average NBA starting center now, and is likely to spend his prime as a top 10 and possibly top-five center.

