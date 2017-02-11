Warriors 122, Grizzlies 107: Third Time's Less Charming

The Warriors rolled into town on Friday night fully mindful of the fact that the Grizzlies were the team to hand them two of their eight losses on the season. Even with Kevin Durant making his first return to Oklahoma City the following night, Golden State took to the floor with a focus not yet seen in the two previous matchups between these two-to me, the improvement in the way they defended the Grizzlies was even more impressive than the way they moved the ball and created good looks at the basket-and once the second half started, there was little chance the hometown team would be able to pull out a win.

