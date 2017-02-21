The Lakers have traded Lou Williams t...

The Lakers have traded Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets

After a season of speculation over whether or not he'd eventually be dealt, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled the trigger and traded Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for guard Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical. Williams has been a spark-plug off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game off of the bench for the team on a career-high 60.9 percent true-shooting percentage, despite increasing his usage to a career-high level .

