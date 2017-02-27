Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-10820 MinsHOUSTON (AP) ...

Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 on Monday night. C.J. Miles made a 3-pointer with 40.8 seconds left to make it 113-108, and Teague added a two free throws after that to put the game out of reach.

