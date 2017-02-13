Sixers-Hornets preview: Nicolas Batum guarantees victory
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday evening, the main thing on the minds of fans is whether or not Jahlil Okafor will still be on the team come Tuesday. Head coach Brett Brown acknowledged that Okafor did not play in Saturday's victory over the Miami Heat due to rampant trade speculation, and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported that he was not on the team's flight to Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
