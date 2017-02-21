Ross provides spark for Magic in 105-86 win over Hawks

Terrence Ross scored 24 points, Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 105-86 on Saturday night to snap a two-game skid. Ross played his second game with Orlando after coming over from Toronto in a trade for Serge Ibaka and gave Orlando the shooting touch it has lacked all season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.