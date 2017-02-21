Rockets rain down threes to defeat Wolves
In the years that passed, neither Thibodeau nor new Houston coach Mike D'Antoni could have imagined how simple mathematics and the revelation that three is more than two would change the Rockets or the NBA. In a league now where a high-percentage layup is good and a three-pointer is much better, the Rockets attempted 58 three-pointers Saturday, three away from their franchise record of 61. They sent the Rockets and MVP candidate James Harden on to a 42-18 record, the league's fourth best.
