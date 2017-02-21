Rockets Prospect Chinanu Onuaku Continuing To Impress With RGV Vipers

Among the NBA teams that maintain their own D-League affiliate, the Houston Rockets is probably the one organization that uses it the most. Just over the last four years, the likes of Patrick Beverley, Clint Capela , Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker have been able to utilize the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to evolve their games and eventually become solid members of the Rockets rotation.

