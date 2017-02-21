Rockets Prospect Chinanu Onuaku Continuing To Impress With RGV Vipers
Among the NBA teams that maintain their own D-League affiliate, the Houston Rockets is probably the one organization that uses it the most. Just over the last four years, the likes of Patrick Beverley, Clint Capela , Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker have been able to utilize the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to evolve their games and eventually become solid members of the Rockets rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridiculous Upside.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC