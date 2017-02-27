Rockets GM Daryl Morey on their plan against Warriors: 'A barrage of 3-pointers'
The Houston Rockets are extraordinary at putting the ball in the basket. They have the NBA 's second-best offense behind the Golden State Warriors , and that offense got even stronger with the addition of guard Lou Williams before the trade deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC