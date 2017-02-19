Pelicans acquiring DeMarcus Cousins from Kings in multi-player trade: source
A person familiar with the situation says the Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.
