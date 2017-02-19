Pelicans acquiring DeMarcus Cousins f...

Pelicans acquiring DeMarcus Cousins from Kings in multi-player trade: source

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A person familiar with the situation says the Kings have agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi to the Pelicans in exchange for Tyreke Evans, 2016 first-round draft pick Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and first- and second-round draft picks this summer. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the trade is not official and has not been announced by either team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Rockets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
News Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15) Feb '16 Fart news 36
News Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15) Nov '15 Sam Testicle 2
News Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14) Jul '15 Fart news 6
See all Houston Rockets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Rockets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC