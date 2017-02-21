Pacers top Grizzlies 102-92 to end si...

Pacers top Grizzlies 102-92 to end six-game skid

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

CJ Miles made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Paul George had nine points and nine rebounds after remaining with Indiana following the trade deadline, and the Pacers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Monta Ellis finished with 16 points, Myles Turner scored 12, and Lavoy Allen, Jeff Teague and Thaddeus Young each added 10 for the Pacers.

