Nets make small moves with big picture in mind

Nets general manager Sean Marks came to Brooklyn from the Spurs, a team expected to contend and spend the trade deadline looking for pieces to put itself over the top. But with the Nets, he has made savvy smaller moves such as dealing Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough for Andrew Nicholson and a first-round pick Wednesday, and picking up Houston's K.J. McDaniels for cash Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.