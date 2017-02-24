Nets make small moves with big picture in mind
Nets general manager Sean Marks came to Brooklyn from the Spurs, a team expected to contend and spend the trade deadline looking for pieces to put itself over the top. But with the Nets, he has made savvy smaller moves such as dealing Bojan Bogdanovic and Chris McCullough for Andrew Nicholson and a first-round pick Wednesday, and picking up Houston's K.J. McDaniels for cash Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC