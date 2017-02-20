NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets Int...

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets Interested In Wilson Chandler

NBA Trade Rumors: In addition to the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets are interested in Wilson Chandler DeMarcus Cousins will likely be the biggest name moved when looking back at the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, but there are a number of other "smaller" name players that could be on the move over the course of the next few days. And according to ESPN's Chris Haynes , the Houston Rockets are one name to keep an eye on when it comes to Chandler.

