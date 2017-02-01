NBA roundup: Wizards win 15th straight at home
Bradley Beal scored 28 points and the surging Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 117-101 on Tuesday for their NBA-best 15th straight home victory. Markieff Morris had 24 points and 10 rebounds while John Wall had 15 points and 13 assists for the Wizards, who won their last five games and 12 of 14 -- two against the Knicks.
