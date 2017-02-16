Miami Comes Out on Top Against Houston

Feb 15, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden reaches for the ball around Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Last night's game came down to who wanted it more, as the Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 117-109.

