Magic brace for Rockets' unique style of play
Ryan Anderson and his Houston Rockets teammates attempted 49 3-pointers when they beat the Orlando Magic 100-93 on Jan. 6 Ryan Anderson and his Houston Rockets teammates attempted 49 3-pointers when they beat the Orlando Magic 100-93 on Jan. 6 Just how mind-boggling is that number? Consider this: The NBA record for 3s attempted per game in a season is 32.7, set by the 2014-15 Rockets. And consider this: Through Sunday, NBA teams have averaged 26.9 attempted 3s per game this season through Sunday, according to the website Basketball Reference.
