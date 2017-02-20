Like Father, Like Son: Hardaway Jr. e...

Like Father, Like Son: Hardaway Jr. explodes for 33 points

Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami Heat fans may have gotten a bit nostalgic Thursday night if they were watching the Atlanta Hawks game against the Houston Rockets. Tim Hardaway, Jr., son of the Heat legend of the same name, had a 23-point outburst in the fourth quarter and finished with a career-high 33 points to lead the Hawks to a 113-108 victory.

