Kings' Lawson exits due to hamstring strain
Kings guard Ty Lawson left in the second quarter of Sacramento's game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday due to a left hamstring injury. The Kings did not have any immediate word on the severity of the injury but said he would not return to the game.
