James Harden Will Lace up the Harden Vol. 1 "No Brakes" for the NBA All-Star Weekend
With All-Star weekend around the corner, it was only a matter of time before adidas reveal special colorways for the festivities. Houston Rockets' James Harden is arguably the MVP of the league this season and his stats and leadership show this.
