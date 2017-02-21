Houston Rockets reportedly interested in Iman Shumpert deal
Marc Stein of ESPN has reported that the Houston Rockets are interested in a potential Iman Shumpert deal in advance of Thursday's trade deadline, per league sources. Houston expressed interest in acquiring Cleveland's Iman Shumpert in advance of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to league sources.
