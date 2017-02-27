Hawks prevail 114-98 in scrappy showdown with Celtics
Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap a three-game losing streak with a chippy 114-98 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard each added 17 points.
