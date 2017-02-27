Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap a three-game losing streak with a chippy 114-98 win over the Boston Celtics Hawks prevail 114-98 in scrappy showdown with Celtics Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap a three-game losing streak with a chippy 114-98 win over the Boston Celtics Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mypJA0 Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. BOSTON - Dennis Schroder had 21 points to help the Atlanta Hawks snap a three-game losing streak with a chippy 114-98 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.