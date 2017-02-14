Hawks prevail 109-104 over Trail Blazers in overtime
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Dennis Schroder added 22 and the Atlanta Hawks scored the final 12 points of overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-104 on Monday night. Dwight Howard added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks , who won their fifth straight against the Blazers .
