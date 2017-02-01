Hawks' Dwight Howard prepared to hear boos from Rockets fans
If the boos come, Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard will be ready for them. Howard, who spent three seasons with the Houston Rockets before leaving for a three-year $70.5 million contract last summer, will play for the first time at the Toyota Center on Thursday night.
