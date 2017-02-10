Harden's 40 leads Rockets over Suns 133-102

James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 133-102 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Houston led by 26 at halftime and opened the second half with a 14-3 run, led by six points from Harden, to make it 91-54 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

