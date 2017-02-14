Harden laughs as Stephen A. Smith bricks jumpers
Harden laughs as Stephen A. Smith bricks jumpers James Harden called him out! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/james-harden-stephen-a-smith-jumper-brick-3-pointer-airball-interview-video-funny-lol/ James Harden and Stephen A. Smith hung out for a bit on Valentine's Day for a First Take interview. Smith tried to show off his 3-point shot while Harden tossed him passes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC