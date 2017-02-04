Harden getting on opponent's back wasn't a foul
Harden getting on opponent's back wasn't a foul A \_ _/A Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/02/james-harden-houston-rockets-foul-back-michael-carter-williams-chicago-bulls-huh-video/ James Harden wasn't whistled for a foul on this play in the Rockets' Friday night win over the Bulls. Upon watching this play once, you might say, "Oh yeah, definitely a foul on Harden, he jumped on Michael Carter-Williams' back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Houston Rockets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Lamar Odom: Rekindling Romance With Khloe Karda... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Hornets sign free agent guard Jeremy Lin (Jul '15)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|36
|Trade with the Houston Rockets (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sam Testicle
|2
|Kevin McHale is 4th in CBS' coach power rankings (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
|Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' 2015 Startin... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|NBA Trade News: Jeremy Lin Likely Heading To Ti... (May '14)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Rockets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC