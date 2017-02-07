Hakeem Olajuwon's legacy, friendship cherished by Rockets players
As much as the Rockets were happy to celebrate the career of Hakeem Olajuwon, Tuesday's 50th anniversary honoree, they cited his influence and friendship as much as his accomplishments. "I've seen the highlights and everything he's done for the organization; he leads the organization in every statistic," Rockets guard James Harden said.
