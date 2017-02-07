Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74: Vince Carter'...

Grizzlies 89, Spurs 74: Vince Carter's Block Party

You may not have been awake, but last night 17,000 of your friends and neighbors stayed out late at FedExForum to watch the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 89-74, one of the few such times that's actually happened since the Griz eliminated the top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 postseason. Kawhi Leonard was a late scratch with a quad contusion, and the Griz made sure to capitalize on the opportunity presented them by his absence.

