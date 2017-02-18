Glenn Robinson III Wins 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest By Soaring Over 3 People

That was EPIC! Glenn Robinson III delivered a dunk for the ages, winning the 2017 Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star Weekend. Even though he had some tough competition, the Indiana Pacer forward defied the odds! See it to believe! After seeing that, it's clear why the Slam Dunk contest is one of the most anticipated moments of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

