Feb. 2: Yao Ming honored in Houston

Former Houston Rocket Yao Ming gives remarks after receiving recognition from Mayor Sylvester Turner for his work as a goodwill ambassador for Houston on and off the basketball court on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. Former Houston Rocket Yao Ming gives remarks after receiving recognition from Mayor Sylvester Turner for his work as a goodwill ambassador for Houston on and off the basketball court on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, Rockets owner Leslie Alexander talks about former Houston Rocket player Yao Ming on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.