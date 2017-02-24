East Bay rapper Lil B warns Shaq over...

East Bay rapper Lil B warns Shaq over feud with JaVale McGee

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The East Bay rapper/producer issued a warning to Shaq, seemingly over the Basketball Hall of Famer's feud with Warriors big man JaVale McGee: Stop, or be cursed. Lil B, through his alter ego The Based God, has previously leveled curses against Kevin Durant - which he lifted after KD signed with the Warriors - and James Harden.

