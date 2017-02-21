Chinese Basketball Association elects Yao Ming as president
In this Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 file photo, retired Houston Rockets center Yao Ming speaks during his jersey number retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Rockets and the Chicago Bulls in Houston. The Chinese Basketball Association has voted unanimously to appoint NBA Hall of Famer Yao as its new president.
