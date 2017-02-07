Chandler Parsons tweets to conjure the return of his offense

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons controls the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. controls the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons and center Marc Gasol in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My San Antonio.