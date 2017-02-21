Buddy Hield takes slight shot at Pelicans on way he was used in rotation
Before making his debut on Thursday night with the Sacramento Kings, former New Orleans Pelicans guard Buddy Hield took a slight shot at his former team regarding the way Coach Alvin Gentry utilized him in his rotation. ''You know in New Orleans sometimes I'd play the first quarter and play the third quarter and I don't see the second or fourth,'' Hield told reporters that was videotaped by the Sacramento Bee.
