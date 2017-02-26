Brooklyn Nets: A close up view of the trade deadline
The trade deadline passed this week and the Brooklyn Nets failed to do the same thing they've been trying to do for the last few years: trade Brook Lopez. Lopez's name has been in trade discussions ever since the Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard saga, but the longest tenured Net still remains in black and white.
