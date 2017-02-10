Alex Len suspended, three others fined for Suns-Grizzlies fight
Phoenix Suns center Alex Len has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the playing court during an altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. In addition, Suns guard Tyler Ulis and forward Marquese Chriss and Memphis Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels have each been fined $15,000 for their roles in the altercation, which took place with Len is the unfortunate victim of a well-intended and effective rule that sometimes reaches further than ideal.
