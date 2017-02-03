76ers' without Embiid, Noel, Covingto...

76ers' without Embiid, Noel, Covington vs Spurs

18 hrs ago Read more: ABS-CBN News

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid will not play against the San Antonio Spurs, remaining at home to rest a bruised left knee. The 76ers will also be without Nerlens Noel, who has an upper respiratory infection, and Robert Covington is out with a bruised right hand.

