2017 NBA All-Star Game odds, prop bets

Who will be the game's MVP? Which player will throw down the most dunks? Can Durant and Westbrook coexist on the floor as teammates? Who will be the MVP of the 2017 NBA All-Star Game? Which player will throw down the most dunks in the game? Can former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook coexist on the same floor as All-Star teammates? Will the game eclipse the over/under of 348.5 points? These are some of the bets you can place for Sunday's All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

