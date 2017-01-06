Warriors lose to Grizzlies in OT desp...

Warriors lose to Grizzlies in OT despite Currya s 40 points

15 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

Golden State squandered a spectacular 40-point night by Stephen Curry with an awful fourth quarter, watching Mike Conley knock down a jumper with 55 seconds left in overtime as the Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Warriors 128-119 on Friday. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each made two quick baskets as the Grizzlies hit their initial five shots in OT on the way to beating the Warriors for a second time this season and snapping Golden State's nine-game home winning streak.

