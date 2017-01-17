Vegas Play of the Day: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets guard James Harden, center, scores the winning basket Thursday, April 21, 2016, during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in Houston. We're entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.